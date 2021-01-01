Bitcoin private key is on this website

If you want to try searching for your wallet, click one of the buttons below.

Yes, your private key is on this website too, but don't worry, nobody will ever find it.

How does this work?

A private key is basically just a number between 1 and 2256. This website generates keys for all of those numbers, spread out over pages of 128 keys each.



This website doesn't actually have a database of all private keys, that would take an impossible amount of disk space. Instead, keys are procedurally generated on the fly when a page is opened. The page number is used to calculate which keys should be on that page.



Finding an active wallet is hard, but not impossible. Every time you open a random page, you have a chance of finding someone else's fortune.



Automatic balance checking

The balance of each wallet is automatically checked. Wallets with a balance are colored green. Wallets that have been used in the past but are now empty will turn yellow. Wallets that have never been used are red. Bitcoin balance checker is powered by blockchain.com